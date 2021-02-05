Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.11. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

