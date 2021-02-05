Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 220 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

