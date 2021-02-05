Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 26,189 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after buying an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $192,558,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

