Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $43.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Stride has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stride by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.