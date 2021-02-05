StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 20,366 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 319.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,364,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $83.69. 51,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,537. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

