StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 56 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $11.91 on Friday, hitting $865.93. 8,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,390. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.47, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.