StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,731. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.