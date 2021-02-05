StrongBox Wealth LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $237.68. 71,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.35. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.34, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock worth $333,839,466. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

