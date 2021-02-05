StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,240,000.

USMV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 4,308,689 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

