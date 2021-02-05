StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,339. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

