Strs Ohio Sells 2,719 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 783,772 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 663,519 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after acquiring an additional 615,145 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

