Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Stryker by 4.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 196.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

