Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.15. 83,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

