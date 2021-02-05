Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE:SUI opened at $146.93 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after buying an additional 1,348,548 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,548,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,838,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

