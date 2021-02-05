Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 552,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

