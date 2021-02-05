Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) Short Interest Update

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 468,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ SNDE opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Sundance Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sundance Energy had a negative net margin of 291.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sundance Energy will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

