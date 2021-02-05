SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.