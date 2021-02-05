Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) (LON:SRES) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.25. Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 26,768,187 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.27.

Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.