Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.53 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

