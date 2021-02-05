Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,985.74

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $35,985.74 and $1,120.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.52 or 0.01321736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.41 or 0.06851596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.