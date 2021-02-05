SVB Leerink Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $140.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.96. 141,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.