SVB Leerink Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $680.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $620.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $615.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

