SVB Leerink Comments on Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report released on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of LNTH opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 222.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

