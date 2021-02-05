SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

