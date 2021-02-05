SVB Leerink Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $38.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -19.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Immunovant by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.