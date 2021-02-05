Swerve Market Cap Hits $14.98 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Swerve has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $55.03 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 70% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00158291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00241173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,924,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,480,944 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.