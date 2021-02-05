Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Up 13.4% in January

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592 over the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Truist began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

