Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.47.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.