Symons Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWM stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

