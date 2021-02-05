Symons Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.84 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 3.8% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

