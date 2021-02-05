Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $130.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.