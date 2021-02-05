Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $145.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

