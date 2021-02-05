Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

