Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

