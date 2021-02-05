T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

