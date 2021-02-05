Talanx AG (TLX.F)’s (TLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx AG (TLX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

TLX opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Talanx AG has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.49.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

