Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Trading Down 7.1%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 1,964,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 523,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

