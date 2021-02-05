Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares in the company, valued at C$861,939.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

