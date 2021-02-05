Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 713.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 713.75 ($9.33).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TATE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

LON TATE opened at GBX 720.12 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 675.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 665.68. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1 year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

