Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.53. Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.70.

In related news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

