Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TWODF stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

