TEAM (TokenStars) Trading Up 124.7% This Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 99.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $324,032.74 and approximately $31,301.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 124.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018181 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

