Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Shares Gap Down to $105.40

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.40, but opened at $101.10. Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 137,928 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.32. The company has a market capitalization of £199.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

