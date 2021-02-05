Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,241. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $305,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

