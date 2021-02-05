Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Main First Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

