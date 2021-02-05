Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TELNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

