Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.98

Shares of Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.98 and traded as high as $207.50. Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) shares last traded at $205.50, with a volume of 427,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.66. The stock has a market cap of £277.52 million and a PE ratio of 27.17.

About Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

