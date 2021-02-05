Tellor (TRB) Price Up 25.4% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $66.81 million and approximately $73.66 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.69 or 0.00102981 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,768,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,683,443 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

