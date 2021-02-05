Telsey Advisory Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $320.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $302.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.56.

DECK stock opened at $316.88 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $2.05. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

