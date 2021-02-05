Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Teradata traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 142949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

